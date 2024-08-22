Three years after vanishing, a Michigan woman's remains were found.

Family and friends of Dee Warner reported her missing three years ago after she was last seen at a pole barn on Paragon Road in Lenawee County. Though foul play was suspected, nothing concrete had been discovered.

According to 'WILX 10,' Warner's remains were discovered by authorities on one of her husband's properties.

Dale Warner, Dee's husband, was first arrested in November 2023. At the time, he was charged with open murder and tampering with evidence. A statement was released by Captain Steve O'Neill of the Lenawee County District Court praising those who had been working on the case thus far.

Read more: Scott Peterson Shares His Theory On What Happened To His Pregnant Wife Laci Peterson Before Her Murder

"I am extremely proud of the tireless work our detectives have put in to solve this case. With incredible determination, they have pieced together a very difficult case culminating with an arrest. This arrest is another step in our investigation, and we will continue our efforts to bring closure to the family and to find Dee Warner's remains so that her family can lay her to rest," he said.

However, it was ruled in June that there was not enough evidence to make Dale stand trial for the murder of his wife. Authorities obtained a search warrant of Dale's property in Tipton, Lenawee County, southwest of Detroit, on August 16.

The 52-year-old's remains were found in a tank.

Her remains were found in a propane tank, which normally holds anhydrous ammonia — an inorganic chemical compound often used in farming fertilizer. However, this specific tank had a sign on it reading, "Do Not Use," which attracted the attention of authorities. When the tank was opened, they found her remains inside.

Read more: Man Sentenced To 143 Years In Jail For Pointing Firearm At Fast Food Worker Who Refused Drugs For Payment

Michigan State Police ruled her death a homicide, per the outlet. The investigation is still ongoing.

Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told 'Dateline' last year how the night Dee disappeared there was a dispute over business between the spouses and one or two of the woman's employees.

Dee, who was a mother of five, was described by her family as a fearless and confident social butterfly. 'ABC 13' reports Dee's son called her "caring" who would "move mountains to make sure us kids had anything we needed or wanted."