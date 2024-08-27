The 2024 Burning Man Festival appears to be getting off on a harrowing start.

On Sunday — which marks the very first day of the festival — a woman was reported dead in the Black Rock desert of Nevada. The announcement was made by event personnel and local authorities, per 'NBC News.'

An emergency service team was rushed to the event to respond to an unresponsive person at 11:29 a.m. in Black Rock City, per a report made by the Burning Man Project. The official announcement was posted to the 'Burning Man Journal.'

"Once on scene, life saving measures were immediately attempted but were unsuccessful," the project reported to readers. "We understand that this news will be difficult for many in our community. If you're in Black Rock City and need additional support, there are resources available to you." The project proceeded to list peer support services and crisis support teams.

Pershing County Sheriff's Office officially identified the woman as Kendra Frazer, who was 39 years old. Festival personnel claim in their announcement that the safety and well-being of their staff and participants are "paramount," and maintained they were "cooperating fully" with local authorities during the investigation.

"Kendra's cause and manner of death are still pending results of an autopsy and toxicology screening," Sheriff Jerry Allen penned in a written statement to reporters Monday, per 'The Guardian.' "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kendra's family and friends."

This wouldn't be the only tragedy to take place at the countercultural spiritual retreat. A 32-year-old California man died at last year's event after being found unresponsive on festival grounds. According to the news outlet, authorities suspected drug intoxication.

In a jaw-dropping turn of events which took place back in 2017, Aaron Joel Mitchell allegedly jumped into the flames on the last day of the event, which marked the festival's finale burning ceremony. He was 41 years old.

The Burning Man Project — which originally stems back to 1998 in San Francisco — is a non-profit organization that produces the ceremonial event in Black Rock City annually, declaring themselves a cultural movement that advances a "more creative, connected and thriving society."

The festival does not schedule musicians or performers, while participants create art, activities, and events. According to 'DesertHope,' the event attracts those seeking art, music, and creativity, while others seek chemical or sexual experimentation.

This year, the event kicked off August 25 and is set to run through September 2.