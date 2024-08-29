Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter's latest outfit has sparked a debate among fans over appropriate clothing for 12-year-olds.

New photos of the 12-year-old surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday, and they left fans surprised by how mature Blue Ivy looks.

According to @BackgridUS, which took and posted the snaps, Blue Ivy was photographed as she stepped out with pals Sunday for a meal at Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

In the images, the Grammy winner could be seen walking down the street with her friends while rocking a denim look.

Blue Ivy sported a strapless white tube top, jean jacket and matching cargo jeans.

Blue Ivy Carter, now 12, looked stylish in a tube top and cargo jeans as she enjoyed a Sunday Funday with her friends at Cipriani in Beverly Hills.



📷: @backgrid_usa



For licensing inquiries, please email us at usasales@backgrid.com #backgrid pic.twitter.com/Nq3n88dkoR — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 27, 2024

She paired the look with Air Jordan 1 Retro High "University Blue," a simple gold necklace, a small blue handbag and dark sunglasses.

The photos quickly went viral on X, where a number users were not happy with Blue Ivy's outfit and suggested that she was not dressed appropriately for her age.

"She's 11. Her parents should be ashamed of themselves," one critic claimed.

"Ain't she like 12[?]" another asked. "Why [is she] dressing like this[?]"

Another argued, "Let it be a random child dressing like this. Everyone would have had some sense, but because it's Beyoncé's child, they see no wrong."

But many others came to Blue Ivy and her parents' defense

"She [is] 12 and gonna be 13 in a few months. She looks like any normal teenager, but even more covered up and trendy!" one person pointed out.

Another wrote, "Her parents don't have a problem with how she dresses because they let her out of the house. People worry about the wrong things and always. Let these people alone and mind your own business. Not your child, not your problem."

Meanwhile, some users simply expressed shock over how grown-up Blue Ivy looks now.

"Excuse me Blue Ivy??!!!" one person tweeted alongside the photos, which have been viewed over 3 million times.

Another quipped, "Whew these kids nowadays grow up in 5-10 business days."

"How do these celeb kids grow so fast[?] Wasn't she like 10 years old last year[?] We literally watched them grow," another commented.

"She must age two years every birthday because I feel like she was born just 5 years ago," another wrote.

Others praised Blue Ivy's look, with some saying she resembles Beyoncé in appearance.

One person called Blue Ivy "her mom's twin," while another observed, "She's looking more and more like Beyoncé."

But some fans disagreed, claiming they see both Beyoncé and Jay-Z in her their oldest daughter.

"Should've named her BeyonJay!! She definitely half & half of both!" one X user commented.

Another joked, "Jay-Z and Beyoncé's genes went to a game 7."

"Her parents showed out, she's so pretty," a different commenter said.

Blue Ivy's outing came four months after she was announced as a cast member of the Disney live-action prequel "Mufasa: The Lion King,"

She joined her mom Beyoncé, who will reprise her role as Nala from the 2019 film

The preteen lent her voice to Kiara, the daughter of King Simba (Donald Glover) and Queen Nala.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" hits theaters on Dec. 20.