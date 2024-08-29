In what appears to be an ongoing issue, 9 people have reportedly died in connection to the listeria outbreak among Boar's Head deli meat products, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to 'NPR,' infections have been reported in various regions of the United States, including Arizona, New Mexico, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

An investigation opened January 19 shows that all 57 cases that have been reported resulted in the victim's hospitalization.

As of August 28, the CDC has reported 57 cases — of which 14 are new — 57 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths — five of which are reported new.

"More illnesses and deaths have been reported in this outbreak. Listeria is a hardy germ that can remain on surfaces, like meat slicers, and foods, even at refrigerated temperatures," the health hub states.

Five more deaths have been reported as part of a deli meat-linked listeria outbreak in the U.S., which has left a total of eight people dead and nearly 60 people hospitalized, according to the CDChttps://t.co/0TXfWO5VvV — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 28, 2024

The Boar's Head recall was initially issued in July and directly linked to ready-to-eat liverwurst products. Since then, the recall has included more variations of products including sliced ham varieties, sausages, and loaves, which were all manufactured at the same Virginia plant as the initial recalled liverwurst.

Sliced Boar's Head turkey and chicken products, cheeses, charcuterie products, dips, pickles, and condiments are not included. That full list can be found here.

Per the health hub, recalled Boar's Head items include pre-packaged deli products with a shelf life listed "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

Items also include:

Produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life

"Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia"

3.5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis

Sell by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024

Per the health hub, listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.

For more information regarding the recall, see more here.