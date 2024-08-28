Fans appear to be going wild speculating as to who Lana Del Ray's new love interest may be. We do have one clue — alligator tour guide.

According to 'The Daily Mail,' the Grammy Award nominee is reportedly dating a Louisiana native and father-of-two Jeremy Dufrene.

Per the media outlet, Dufrene currently works as a tour guide at Arthur's Air Boat Tours — a small business which is located in the unincorporated community of Des Allemands, Louisiana.

The two were spotted hand-in-hand Sunday ahead of her concert at Leeds Festival, which was reportedly riddled with difficulties, resulting in the singer's Reading, England, show being cut short due to technical mishaps.

Lana and her reported beau Dufrene were spotted cozying up while shopping at the luxury department store, Harrods in London before dining at a local pub. The media outlet claims the unlikely couple may have known each other over the past five years.

It was reported that the pair first met back in March 2019 after taking one of his boat tours. During that time, the 29-year-old 'Summertime Sadness' star was in Louisiana for a concert at the fan-favorite Buku Music + Art Project festival on March 22, 2019.

"Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours x," the singer-songwriter penned to an Instagram caption in 2019, per the news outlet.

One of the photos shows Lana — real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant — sitting alongside the boat tour boss with her tongue out while he helped her steer the air boat. Jeremy also posted a photo to his social media, with a caption that read: "I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey," per 'The Daily Mail.'

The American singer-songwriter is a Grammy nominated musician who has won various awards, including 3 MTV Europe Music Awards, 2 Brit Awards, a Satellite Award, and 9 GAFFA Awards.

See more photos of the unlikely couple here.