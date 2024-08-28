It looks like Bad Bunny is on his way to the big screen.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the Latin sensation is the newest star to join the lineup in Darren Aronofsky's highly-anticipated film, 'Caught Stealing.' In addition to Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the musician will play alongside Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler.

The Sony Pictures crime thriller — based on Charlie Huston's novel — will be produced with his Protozoa Pictures partner Ari Handel. It is unknown who the music artist will portray in the film adaptation, per the media outlet.

The story "follows Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player, as he's unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of '90s NYC," as described by the film's longline.

In addition to Kravitz, 35, Butler, 33, and Bad Bunny, the cast is also set to include Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Shreiber, and Will Brill. The script is set to be written by Huston, with Protozoa producing.

This wouldn't be the first time the Puerto Rican rapper would grace a film.

According to 'Deadline,' Bad Bunny was casted opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' (2022), a high-speed action film following an assassin battling adversaries from around the globe, while on a speeding train.

The 30-year-old's first acting role was the Netflix drama series, 'Narcos: Mexico' (2018) — which received positive reviews, and a whopping 90% on 'RottenTomatoes.'

The "Monaco" artist — who recently wrapped his 46-date Most Wanted tour grossing a whopping $208 million — also hosted and performed on 'Saturday Night Live' in October and co-hosted the star-studded annual Met Gala in May.

According to 'ComingSoon,' Darren Aronofsky's 'Caught Stealing' could premiere sometime in 2025 should production begin this year.