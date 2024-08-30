Artem Chigvintsev and wife Nikki Garcia had a roller-coaster week, going from lovey-dovey to arrests and violence in just a span of three days.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro was arrested on Thursday for domestic violence in Napa, California, just three days after celebrating his wedding anniversary with Garcia.

On Monday, Chigvintsev posted a tribute to his wife, calling him "my love." He accompanied the sweet greeting with a photo of their 2022 wedding.

"Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life without you. You are my everything," the celebrity dancer wrote.

The former WWE Diva also shared an appreciation post for her husband and the two years they've shared together.

In the Instagram post, Garcia wrote the lyrics to the song "Can't Help Falling in Love" and called it "our love story."

"I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!" she wrote.

According to new information from the Napa County Sherrif's public information office, Chigvintsev was arrested in Yountville after police received a 911 call around 10 am.

The 42-year-old professional dancer was taken to the Napa County Department of Correction but was released after 2 p.m. after paying the $25,000 bail, E! News reported.

"When someone is charged with felony domestic violence, usually this means there is a visible injury or credible eye witness," public information officer Henry Wofford told E! News.

"Our deputies felt comfortable arresting him on felony domestic violence charges."

Wafford, however, declined to reveal further details about the arrest, including the identity of the victim or the location of the alleged incident.

While it is still not confirmed if Garcia was the victim, E! News noted that based on records, Chigvintsev was charged under California Penal Code 273.5(a) which relates to injuries against a spouse or cohabitant.

Chigvintsev and Garcia met on "DWTS" season 25 in 2017, where they partnered for the TV competition.

In 2019, the two confirmed their romance on Garcia's "The Bellas Podcast." A year later, the couple announced their engagement, the same year their welcomed their first child, Matteo.

In August 2022, they said "I do" and have since grown their family to four.