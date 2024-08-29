Alfonso Ribeiro has lost weight prior to his return as host for next season of 'Dancing with the Stars,' and fans are impressed.

As the dance competition series premiere date looms, Ribeiro is looking forward to the coming year.

"It's gonna be great and the dancing will be better than ever," he told 'PEOPLE.' This year he is sporting a new look as he has lost a substantial 20 pounds between the last two seasons.

Ribeiro, 52, is aware of the substantial change in his appearance. He laughingly shared that, "So now I'm like, 'Oh, I think I might look a little better when they ask me to do some of the little dances in the opening numbers.' So you know, I am ready to rock."

According to 'Atlanta Black Star,' fans of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor have been swooning at his new transformation.

One commenter wrote, "You are getting SKINNY my friend!!" Another shared, "You look very healthy. Very slim and trim," in the comment section of his social media posts.

The weight loss comes as a result of intentional work done by the entertainer. Nearly a year ago on an episode of the 'Tamron Hall' show, Ribeiro shared that one of his children was facing a health issue. Therefore, everyone in the family made a lifestyle change.

"We live a completely non-toxic life where we don't eat any sugar, gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from," he said.

Ribeiro needs his stamina as he works an incredibly demanding hosting schedule. Not only will he be returning as the host for the ABC show's 33rd season, but he will also return to 'America's Funniest Home Videos.'

"It is a lot of work to do two shows at once... but I couldn't be more proud to be a part of," he said. "This is going to be special and I am excited to get back to the laughter and the fun."

'Dancing With the Stars' returns live Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8/7c on ABC.