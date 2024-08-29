A 'Dancing With the Stars' pro has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to 'TMZ,' who first broke the story, Artem Chigvintsev was booked into Napa County Jail Thursday morning for felony domestic violence.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to Chigvintsev's arrest are currently unclear, but his wife, WWE star Nikki Garcia, posted online she was also in Napa on her Instagram Story. Whether she was involved in any domestic dispute was not revealed.

His bail was posted at $25,000, per 'Page Six.'

Garcia and the 42-year-old Russian dancer have been married since August 2022. They celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday.

Garcia, 40, posted lyrics to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" at the time.

"This song is our love story," Garcia, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev, wrote on Instagram. "I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on."

The pair got engaged in November 2019. The 'Total Bellas' star, who was Chigvintsev's celebrity partner on the 25th season of the ABC dancing competition series, announced they were expecting their first baby together in January 2020. The news came just one week and a half after the WWE wrestler's twin sister, Brie, announced she was also pregnant with her second baby.

Their first child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, was born on July 31, 2020.

For their wedding anniversary, Garcia shared a heartwarming Instagram Reel on Tuesday with footage from their wedding day, snapshots of the ceremony, and the family underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

"Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️‍🔥," Garcia wrote.

According to 'Variety,' Garcia is set to co-host 'Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef,' a live competitive eating contest on Netflix Monday.

Chigvintsev won Season 29 of 'DWTS' with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Last season, the Soviet Union native finished fourth with former 'Bachelorette' Charity Lawson.