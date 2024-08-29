Julian Ortega — star of Netflix's popular drama series 'Elite,' has died unexpectedly.

He was 41.

According to 'TMZ,' Oretga reportedly died after collapsing while on the beach in Spain although lifeguards tried everything they could to save him. Per the Hollywood media outlet, the actor passed away Sunday afternoon after their inability to revive him, according to Spain officials.

Despite initial claims that the Spain actor may have drowned, it was revealed he died of a possible heart attack, determining that he went into cardiac arrest at the shore, per Spain's Directorate-General of the Civil Guard.

Lifeguards on duty attempted to tend to Ortega for over a half an hour before he was officially declared dead on the scene.

The fatal incident took place in Barbate, a town on the Atlantic Coast. According to authorities, there were no signs of violence. His shocking death was announced by the Spanish Union of Actors and Actresses Monday. They also published an obituary in his honor.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and friends from the Union of Actors and Actresses," they penned. "Rest in peace."

The Latin actor appeared in six episodes of the first season of the cult-favorite teen drama series 'Elite.' He also appeared in 'Cable Girls' (2017), 'Caronte' (2020), 'Velvet' (2014), and 'Countryside' (2019).

He most recently appeared in the cult-favorite soap opera '4 Estrellas' (2023). Per his obituary, the actor studied at the drama school Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático in Madrid.

Fellow actors paid tribute to the star, including stage and screen actresses Helena Lanza and Raquel Guerrero.

"A pleasure to have been able to share a bit of this life and be able to enjoy your education, your humility and your work," Guerrero wrote of Ortega.

Silvia Marsó, 61, also paid tribute to Ortega, writing on Instagram how his untimely death was "absolute sadness."