"Love Is Blind" alum Shaina Hurley was given a devastating diagnosis last year while she was carrying her first child.

Three months into her pregnancy with her and her husband Christos Lardakis' son, Yiorgos David, Hurley was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer.

The reality star told People that she was declared cancer-free in June.

But before she got to "the other side," Hurley said she had put off treatment for as long as she could for fear it would hurt her baby.

Hurley said she learned about the cancer after the routine pap smear she underwent while two months pregnant came back "abnormal."

One month later, Hurley returned to the hospital for a colposcopy. The results confirmed that she had stage 2 cervical cancer.

Hurley immediately felt "fear creeping in" and decided to turn to prayer.

"I knew then and there, I can't let the enemy take over my mind," she shared. "I can't go down that dark hole. I had to go into survival mode and tell God, 'I trust you.' I just prayed for the best, at the end of the day."

Hurley's doctors advised her to undergo a cold-knife conization as this would tell them how much the cancer had spread and allow them to remove as much of it as they could.

However, Hurley revealed that she chose not to go through with the procedure because she "couldn't risk" losing her baby.

Hurley was then advised to undergo chemotherapy 22 weeks into her pregnancy. But she also refused this suggestion because she did not show any symptoms and the cancer had not spread to her system.

Hurley also denied her doctors' recommendation to induce labor when she was 32 weeks pregnant, believing it was "too early."

She chose to wait until she was 37 and a half weeks pregnant to give birth, and she did so to a "healthy" child.

But while Hurley did not encounter any complications during the delivery, she did suffer a mini-stroke two weeks later.

The TV personality eventually recovered from it and finally underwent the cold knife conization.

However, the first procedure failed to get rid of all the cancer cells in her body.

Hurley was later declared cancer-free two weeks after undergoing the procedure for the second time.