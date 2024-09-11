Camila Cabello's MTV VMAs Performance Receives Hate Online; Singer Criticized For Lip-Synching
Camila Cabello ditched her blonde locks for dark hair as she attended and performed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday.
The singer surprised fans with her new look at the VMAs in New York's UBS Arena, where she performed her new track "Godspeed" off her latest album "C, XOXO."
While her fans raved about her dark and emotional performance, social media users were less than impressed. Several even expressed their displeasure online.
Many people on X claimed that the singer was lip-synching and accused Cabello of not even trying to hide it.
"Camila Cabello gets the VMA for [worst] lip syncer ever," one user said.
Another added, "Is Camila Cabello even going to try to convince us she isn't lip synching?"
"This Camila Cabello girl cannot lip sync right," another one claimed.
Other MTV viewers also pointed out how the show decided to skip presenting several awards but chose to air her performance instead.
"I can think of several performances that could've been cut and Camilla Cabello is number one on that list," one X user commented.
A second social media user wrote, "[Y]ou mean we skipped over all those awards but have to watch Camila Cabello perform."
Despite the backlash, Camilizers defended Cabello and praised her "unstoppable" performance.
Cabello has been the focus of entertainment reports after Sabrina Carpenter released her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," with songs that seemingly hinted at her relationship with Shawn Mendes that fizzled out because of the 27-year-old singer.
Cabello and Mendes were in an on-and-off relationship between 2019 and 2021.