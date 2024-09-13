Benji Gregory, the former child actor best known for his role as Brian Tanner on 'ALF,' was found dead in his car in Peoria, Arizona, in June.

He was 46.

Now, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner confirmed that Gregory's death was accidental and was caused by "environmental heat exposure in the setting of hepatic cirrhosis."

Gregory's sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, first broke the news of his passing on Facebook in July, revealing that the family initially believed heat stroke was the cause, as temperatures reached 109 degrees in Peoria on June 12.

She described Gregory as a cherished "Son, Brother and Uncle" who brought joy and laughter to those around him. "I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying," she said.

Hertzberg-Pfaffinger shared further details, stating that Gregory had been found in his car with his service dog, Hans. "We believe he went there the evening of the 12th to deposit some residuals... He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke," his sister penned.

She also revealed that Gregory had struggled with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that affected him in the days leading up to his death.

Gregory gained fame as Brian Tanner, appearing in over 100 episodes of 'ALF' from 1986 to 1990. Although there was talk of a reboot in 2018, the project was eventually scrapped. However, new interest in reviving the series resurfaced in early 2023 when Shout! Factory acquired the rights to the beloved '80s show.

Benji Gregory's death left fans and former colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actor whose early work brought joy to millions. His portrayal of Brian Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, earned him widespread recognition during the NBC sitcom's four-season run.

After stepping away from acting, Gregory led a quiet life, joining the U.S. Navy in 2003 and becoming an aerographer's mate — a United States Navy occupational rating who collects and analyzes data related to weather and radar ocean conditions.