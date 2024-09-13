The wife of a powerful Republican chairman in Tennessee appears to be at her wits end with a marriage she declares was "rewritten by Satan."

According to the 'New York Post,' Camie Green accused her husband, Rep. Mark Green — chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee — of infidelity, citing his alleged affair with whom she described as a "younger woman."

She was unapologetically detailed in a group text message sent out Wednesday, which a congressional aide shared with a source at the 'Post,' alleging that her husband had "an affair with a 32-year-old woman."

That said, his wife of over 30 years maintained that she's been trying to piece things together, however, she claims the chairman has insisted on moving forward with divorce.

In addition to being blunt about the situation, she also stated that she was open to prayer regarding her rocky relationship before making a bold claim about "predatory" women who make themselves "available" to other women's husbands.

"I have offered reconciliation, and he wants nothing of it and has insisted on a divorce," she stated in the message, per the news outlet. The message was also forwarded via email to offices on Capitol Hill.

"Satan has rewritten our marriage in his mind. I am being quite open about this as 1) I cherish the prayer of any who are willing and 2) I want to make others aware of how readily available 'predators' are for our husbands."

She added: "If my story can prevent this tragedy from happening to someone else, I will tell it." Camie also alleged the other woman worked at Axios, however a cease-and-desist letter claims those allegations are "false" and defamatory.

"Your message has not only caused this reporter considerable emotional distress, it has harmed her professional reputation," Brian Westley of Axios' content counsel reportedly replied to Camie Green. He wasn't done yet — as the reply came with a direct quote meant to exonerate the chairman.

"We therefore insist that you immediately set the record straight by sending a short follow-up text to the group that states: 'I made a mistake when I wrote that Mark had an affair with a woman working at Axios. That is not true, and I apologize for the distress and harm I have caused to anyone my message might have impacted,' " the written statement concluded.

Not much is stopping Camie from speaking her mind. In the letter, she also expressed how lawmakers in Washington "can become intoxicated with power and adoration" while being separated from their families.

She alleged her husband "pushed God out of his life, me out of his life, and developed friendships with other congressmen and women having affairs and getting divorces, drinking, parties, all while hosting a weekly Bible study in the basement of our home."