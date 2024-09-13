Nicole Kidman broke her silence on the death of her mother in a recent Instagram post.

She was 84.

Kidman, alongside her sister Antonia Kidman, took time to caption their social media post with a heartfelt thank you to fans for their "outpouring" of support during an emotional week after losing their mom, Janelle.

The three-part post highlights a black and white photo of their mom, followed by a photograph of Janelle, Nicole, and Antonia, and an additional family photo. Within hours, the post received over 100K reactions full of love and support.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," Nicole, 57, and Antonia, 54, began in the caption. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express."

They continued: "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other." Many fans flooded the comment section with hearts, flowers, and doves emojis. "Sending love and strength. My heart goes out to you and your family," one fan penned.

"So sorry to hear this news. My parents meet (sic) you and your Mum & Dad and said you were such a lovely family," a second affectionately wrote. "One day at a time," a third wrote in support. Fans weren't the only ones to be touched by the announcement, as their celebrity friends reacted as well.

Actress and singer Rita Wilson — who also attended Nicole Kidman's 18th annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring Ceremony — penned: "Sending you all so much love."

Supermodel and entrepreneur Lily Aldridge also weighed in on the heartbreaking matter. "So sorry for your loss [prayer hands], sending love your way," she wrote.

'Catwoman' star Nicole Kidman has detailed the significant role her mother played in her life in the past, and credits her for allowing her to chase her dreams.

"She's given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I've always wanted to please her," Kidman told 'Sydney Morning Herald' back in 2020. "But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

Nicole and Antonia's father, Anthony, died in 2014 at the age of 75, per 'US Weekly.'