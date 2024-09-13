It appears France's first Lady Brigitte Macron has made her cameo appearance in the latest installment of Netflix's hit series 'Emily in Paris.'

The wife of French president Emmanuel Macron makes her head-turning appearance in the seventh episode, which was released Thursday.

Mrs. Macron is spotted in the scene as Emily approaches her in a restaurant, still struggling with her French, in order to snag a selfie with her. "Emily, it's you!" she tells her friends, per 'Sky News.' "I follow her on Instagram."

When an excited and bushy-tailed Emily expresses to the first lady that she adores France, the 71-year-old responds: "And my country loves you, Emily." Macron stands at the table with open arms to welcome her and her friend, as all the characters take a selfie.

France's first lady Brigitte Macron makes cameo in new 'Emily in Paris' episode https://t.co/IJafABgeBP — Le Monde in English (@LeMonde_EN) September 11, 2024

Emily is seen posting the flick, adding fun and trendy hashtags including #FirstLadysWhoLunch and #MakeItIconic, slogans from Macron's driving trend to attract foreign investors to France, per the news outlet.

Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron is a former French teacher, known for being Emmanuel Macron's wife, and first lady. Controversial political commentator Candace Owens has repeatedly questioned the first lady's sexuality, however, two YouTube stars are being held accountable for those same sentiments.

Two women who made a YouTube video claiming that the French president's wife was "transgender" were sued and ordered to pay Macron €8,000 in damages Thursday, per 'The Guardian.'

According to the media outlet, the video dating back to December 2021 stated she had once been a man named Jean-Michel, an allegation that went viral weeks before the 2022 presidential election, prompting Brigitte to file a complaint.

Season four of the cult-favorite fashionista series also sees Emily, played by Lily Collins — daughter of beloved British musician Phil Collins — as she heads off to Rome in style, seeking new adventures.

The hit series 'Emily in Paris' is available now on Netflix.