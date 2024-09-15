Eugene Levy and Son Dan Levy Bring Laughter and Charm to Emmys Hosting Debut
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was a night to remember, thanks to the hilarious and heartwarming hosting duo of Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy. The father-son pair brought their signature wit, charm, and comedic timing to the stage, making the evening an unforgettable experience for both the nominees and the audience at home.
The Levys kicked off the show with a humorous opening monologue, with Dan saying that hosting is a "huge gamble for us" as "actors acting like hosts." He added, "My name is pronounced Levy, not 'Leevie.' " Eugene then joked, "And if things go south, my name is pronounced 'Martin Short.' "
Eugene also talked about playing "a lot of dads" in his career, but his "most rewarding dad role ever has been being your dad," he told Dan — before quickly adding, "In Schitt's Creek. Because it got me my first acting Emmy." When the audience clapped to Eugene's statement, Dan said, "Why are we applauding bad parenting?"
Celebrities and fans alike are happy with the father and son's hosting with many posting their delight on X.