The 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony was a night to remember for Jessica Gunning, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie for her role in the Netflix series "Baby Reindeer".

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Gunning expressed her shock and gratitude, saying, "I honestly feel like I'm going to wake up any minute now, this whole thing has been a dream. I'm so incredibly proud to be part of Baby Reindeer. So, I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me, really."

Gunning also took a moment to praise the show's creator and star, Richard Gadd, for his work on the series.

"My biggest thanks has to go to, Mr. Richard Gadd. I've tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me, and I fail every time. So I'm going to sing," she joked, adding, "I'll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her or you or this. So, thank you."

#BabyReindeer star Jessica Gunning wins supporting actress in a limited or anthology series at the 2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3igGcQJjLw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2024

The win marks the first Emmy award for "Baby Reindeer", which was nominated in several categories. Gunning beat out a talented group of nominees, including Dakota Fanning for "Ripley", Lily Gladstone for "Under the Bridge", Nava Mau for "Baby Reindeer", Aja Naomi King for "Lessons in Chemistry", Diane Lane for "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans", and Kali Reis for "True Detective: Night Country".

Gunning's win is a testament to her outstanding performance in "Baby Reindeer", and is sure to bring even more attention to the critically-acclaimed series.