Ellen DeGeneres isn't shying away from her workplace drama that forever changed her reputation in show business. The trailer for her new Netflix special, 'For Your Approval,' dropped on Wednesday and the 66-year-old comedian didn't pull any punches, noting she had been "kicked out of show business."

With her typical dry sense of humor, DeGeneres tells her standup audience in the special, "Well, let me catch up on what's been going on with me since you saw me last. I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens. Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business."

She went on to poke fun at her reputation for being nice being turned on its head after allegations of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' having toxic workplace conditions made headlines.

"The 'Be Kind' girl wasn't kind, that was the headline," she says. "Here's the problem, I'm a comedian who got a talk show and I ended the show every day by saying, 'Be kind to one another.' Had I ended the show by saying, 'Go f**k yourselves,' people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."

"For Your Approval" starts streaming on Netflix on Sept. 24.

Back in 2020, DeGeneres and her popular daytime talk show faced toxic workplace allegations, prompting her to issue an on-air apology. Two years later, she made the decision to end her show after 19 seasons on air.

This isn't the first time DeGeneres has addressed her scandal. During a show for her "Last Stand... Up" tour in June she opened up about her "cancellation."

"I got kicked out of show business because I'm 'mean'... You can't be mean in show business, they'll kick you out," she joked.