Mel Gibson's sequel to 'The Passion of the Christ' is set to begin production in 2025, and Jim Caviezel has announced he will be returning as Jesus.

Mel Gibson's 2004 film 'The Passion of the Christ' was a cinema phenomenon. Twenty years later, the film is getting ready for a sequel. According to "Collider," 'The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection' is set to begin production in 2025.

Gibson is already working to solidify locations for the movie. He is in Malta alongside his production team, scouting potential filming sites. Due to the location, they are meeting with various government officials to ensure that legal filming can take place. Malta has been a popular choice for many productions because of its scenic landscapes and historical architecture, making it an ideal backdrop for biblical-themed films.

Furthermore, multiple drafts of the script have been written. The co-writers, Mel Gibson and Randall Wallace, have written at least six script versions. As of this most recent April, it was confirmed that the script is finished. The goal of this script is to capture a more spiritual energy than the original, with a narrative that promises to delve deeper into metaphysical themes.

The sequel promises to be a complex narrative that bends linear time more than the first. Gibson shared, "It's not a linear narrative... you have to juxtapose the central event that I'm trying to tell with everything else around it in the future, in the past, and in other realms, and that's kind of getting a little sci-fi out there." The upcoming film has been described by Gibson as an "acid trip," indicating it will feature supernatural or visionary elements.

While much is evolving in this new chapter, the same performer will play the title character. Jim Caviezel will be returning to the central role of Jesus, reprising his iconic performance that captivated audiences two decades ago.