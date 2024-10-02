In honor of the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Nickelodeon and Paramount have announced "The Krabby Patty Kollab," in which hundreds of restaurants across the country will serve food inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty.

"SpongeBob SquarePants began his journey as a fry cook, flipping Krabby Patties in the pilot episode of the series 25 years ago, and the coveted patty has since remained an enduring fixture in Bikini Bottom," Sherry Liu, SVP Studio Franchise Strategy & Operations, Nickelodeon and Paramount, said in a statement. "Though its formula remains a secret, SpongeBob SquarePants fans will now be able to enjoy imaginative interpretations of the legendary Krabby Patty through this unique collaboration."

Through a partnership with Off The Menu and The MRG Group, known for creating experiential food events, more than 250 restaurants across New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto, London, and Mexico City will offer more than 100 menu items inspired by the Krabby Patty through Oct. 27.

Fans can visit krabbypattykollab.com for a complete list of participating restaurants, from Wendy's to Mark's Off Madison, with numerous bagel shops, burger joints, taco spots and other eateries in between.

Across the U.S., Canada and Guam, Wendy's will be offering its Krabby Patty Collab Burger and Pineapple Under The Sea Frosty starting on Oct. 8.

Wendy's take on the Krabby Patty features a quarter-pound beef patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted bun. The Pineapple Under The Sea Frosty features a vanilla Frosty base with a pineapple mango puree swirl.

"In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy's is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!"

Fans in Los Angeles can be the first to try the Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Meal on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, in an immersive Wendy's drive-thru experience in Panorama City.

-- With reporting by TMX