Kate Middleton is spreading the love and supporting fellow cancer sufferers after completing her treatment.

On Tuesday, Prince William and Princess Kate met Liz Hatton, a teenage girl diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, at Windsor Castle.

An image shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts Wednesday showed Middleton embracing the aspiring photographer, who was diagnosed with cancer in January.

Prince William invited Hatton to take photos of an investiture ceremony at the castle after learning about her diagnosis and photography bucket list.

A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024

Hatton created the viral bucket list -- which the teen's mother first shared on X in May -- after she was told she had a desmoplastic small round cell tumor and was given between six months and three years to live, the BBC reported.

The royal couple also shared a snap of them posing for a picture with Hatton and her family after the ceremony.

In the caption of the post, Prince William and Middleton, who is known for her passion for photography, praised Hatton and shared that the teen "inspired" them.

"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both," the royal couple captioned the photos. "Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us."

Hatton gushed over Prince William and Princess Kate on social media, describing them as "lovely, genuine, and kind."

Her mother, Vicky Roboyna, also responded to the Waleses' post on X with a message expressing gratitude for the "amazing opportunity" they gave to her daughter and the "wonderful day" their family had at Windsor Castle.

We cannot thank you both or your incredible team enough for the amazing opportunity you gave Liz or the wonderful day that we have experienced as a family. It’s a day none of us will ever forget and we are so very grateful to you all. — PumpkinsandPost-Its (@2ndtimeMama) October 2, 2024

The meeting with Hatton marked the first time photographers were allowed to snap Middleton during a royal engagement since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March. She has not revealed publicly the type of cancer she suffered.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales shared the good news that she finished her chemotherapy and was now focused on staying "cancer-free" and returning to public duties.