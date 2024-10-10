Donald Trump's 30-year-old daughter Tiffany is pregnant with her first child.

The Republican presidential nominee revealed the news while speaking to supporters at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday after he recognized his daughter's father-in-law, businessman Massad Boulos, in the crowd.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy, and she's an exceptional young woman," Trump said during his remark. " And she's going to have a baby, so that's nice."

After a two-year engagement, Tiffany married her husband, Michael Boulos, in a lavish wedding ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Ivanka Trump, her older sister, was one of her bridesmaids. The 27-year-old proposed with a custom 13-carat ring worth $1.2 million, according to 'Page Six,' at the White House Rose Garden.

Tiffany's baby will Trump's 11th grandchild.

Kai Madison, Trump's eldest grandkid, made headlines earlier this year when she delivered a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in mid-July.

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa," the 17-year-old said in front of a packed audience in Milwaukee.

Trump shares his daughter, Tiffany, with his second wife, Marla Maples, whom he was married to from 1993 through 1999. She's the fourth of the former president's five children.