Donald Trump, who has recently attempted to position himself as a strong advocate for women, launched a personal attack on Kamala Harris and the hosts of 'The View' on Tuesday, October 8.

During his rant, Trump insulted Harris and the talk show's female cohosts, taking aim at their intelligence with derogatory language.

In a Truth Social post, Trump labeled Harris, his Democratic presidential opponent, a "dummy" and referred to the women hosting "The View" as "degenerates" and "dumb women." He also criticized Harris for stating that she wouldn't have done anything differently than President Joe Biden during his term, calling it her "dumbest answer so far."

These remarks are particularly striking given Trump's recent efforts to appeal to female voters, an essential and varied demographic.

Harris continues to poll better amongst women than Trump, a gap that has widened as younger women in America have leaned more leftward, per the 'New York Times.' Trump has sought to present himself as a defender of women's rights, claiming to be a "protector" of women who feel "abandoned" and "lonely."

At a rally in Pennsylvania in September, Trump stated, "Women will be healthy, happy, confident and free," adding that they would "no longer be thinking about abortion."

Trump's history includes overseeing the rollback of abortion rights during his presidency, which he openly takes credit for. He has made offensive remarks about women in the past, including being recorded boasting about sexual assault. He has also faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, though he denies them all. In addition, a New York civil court found him liable for sexual abuse.