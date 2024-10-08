It appears Melania Trump knew what she wanted early on in her relationship with Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

The First Lady of the United States first made her acquaintance with the former MAGA president at a party in the heart of New York City stemming back to 1988, she shares in her new memoir, 'Melania'. According to her, it was at that very moment she felt something potentially real.

"From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark. There was something magnetic about him," she recalled of her now-husband.

Melania dished the juicy details in her book, where she detailed his direct perseverance in pursuing her, leaving her "captivated" by his easygoing nature and natural charm, per 'The Mirror.'

"His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation," she wrote. "He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels. It was a moment of connection, a brief encounter that left a lasting impression. It was nice to make a new acquaintance."

"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," she expressed. "There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world. It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy."

According to the former First Lady, Trump boldly asked for her number — to which she declined and asked for his. Upon reconnecting on the phone, the former model explained that the spark between them had remained.

"The connection between us was palpable, much like what we had shared the week prior," she wrote.

Melania's memoir was released on October 8 — just shy of a month ahead of the 2024 Presidential election. Her presence has been missing in the campaign trail, as she hasn't previously given any on-stage speeches or interviews regarding the election.

Melania Trump in her new memoir:



“A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes." pic.twitter.com/U9eyVoW7Yz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 3, 2024

The 54-year-old describes herself as "fully supportive" of the LGBTQ+ community, and has made her support public for abortion rights. Meanwhile, her husband of 26 years maintains that the choice should be left up to states to decide individually.

Melania's eponymous memoir, 'Melania' is available now on Amazon.