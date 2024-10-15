"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Cantin's ex-husband Thomas "Tommy" Manzo was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in federal prison for orchestrating the assault of her then-boyfriend, now husband, with the mafia in exchange for a free wedding reception, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced.

Manzo, 59, was convicted by a jury on June 4 of one count of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering, and one count of falsifying and concealing documents related to a federal investigation.

Manzo co-owns The Brownstone, a catering hall in Paterson, and in 2015 he hired Lucchese Crime Family soldier John Perna to assault his ex-wife's then-boyfriend, Dave Cantin. In exchange, Manzo offered Perna a free wedding reception.

On June 18, 2015, Perna, a "made man" with his own crew, carried out the assault with his crew. Later, in August, the Perna wedding reception was held at The Brownstone with approximately 330 guests, many of whom were members of the Lucchese Crime Family.

In response to a grand jury subpoena four years later, Manzo concealed and falsified documents related to the Perna wedding.

Manzo was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

"Whether you're actually in the Mafia or not, hiring the mob to assault someone because of your marital problems is abhorrent," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement. "Covering up the role you played only makes it worse. The jury's verdict, and today's sentence, make clear that this office will spare no resources to hold accountable anyone who commits such crimes."

-- With reporting by TMX