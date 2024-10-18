Trump Amazed 'King of the Woke' Harvey Weinstein Got 'Schlonged': 'He Got Hit as Hard as You Can Hit'
Another day, another eyebrow-raising podcast clip featuring Donald Trump; this time, he called Harvey Weinstein "king of the woke" while lamenting how the convicted sex offender "got schlonged."
The snippet from the former president's longer interview on "The Dan Bongino Show," released on Rumble on Friday, started off with Trump claiming "Democrats don't have to be honest," adding "they will never be accused of anything."
"I was so amazed that Harvey Weinstein got schlonged," Trump continued. "He got hit as hard as you can get hit because he was sort of the king of the woke, and yet he got hit."
Trump added Weinstein was the "only one [he] can think of" that got hit since "normally, they protect everybody." The clip ended as the Republican presidential nominee stated, "What they did with Adams, I think, is very suspect."
Social media users were confused by Trump's claim about Weinstein as well as his wording. One user accused Trump is "slurring his speech" while another said he doesn't "speak gibberish."
Several users pointed out Trump's checkered past, including the 2023 jury that found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation against former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million.
Article originally appeared on 'Latin Times.'