Another day, another eyebrow-raising podcast clip featuring Donald Trump; this time, he called Harvey Weinstein "king of the woke" while lamenting how the convicted sex offender "got schlonged."

The snippet from the former president's longer interview on "The Dan Bongino Show," released on Rumble on Friday, started off with Trump claiming "Democrats don't have to be honest," adding "they will never be accused of anything."

"I was so amazed that Harvey Weinstein got schlonged," Trump continued. "He got hit as hard as you can get hit because he was sort of the king of the woke, and yet he got hit."

Donald Trump just now:



"I was so amazed that Harvey Weinstein got schlongged, he got hit as hard as you can get hit. Because he was sort of king of the woke, right? And yet he got hit."



What? pic.twitter.com/GNb5m0dOcf — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) October 18, 2024

Trump added Weinstein was the "only one [he] can think of" that got hit since "normally, they protect everybody." The clip ended as the Republican presidential nominee stated, "What they did with Adams, I think, is very suspect."

Social media users were confused by Trump's claim about Weinstein as well as his wording. One user accused Trump is "slurring his speech" while another said he doesn't "speak gibberish."

I don't speak gibberish. — (((Jack Guida MD PhD))) (@neodocjdg) October 18, 2024

"Woke" has become such a nonsense dog-whistle that they just use it to coverup things they can't say without outing themselves. — spookybananer🍌🎃👻 (@anerbananers) October 18, 2024

Is this real life right now? Honestly. I feel like we are in the Matrix or upside down world — PJ (@cincy_pj) October 18, 2024

Several users pointed out Trump's checkered past, including the 2023 jury that found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation against former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million.

He’s projecting and gaslighting his crimes, using Weinstein as his reference. ‘King of the woke’ comment is sooo wide of the mark it beggars belief though! smh — CardiffDevil71 (@CardiffDevils71) October 18, 2024

Translation:



Guys like us do what we want without repercussions. It’s what we do. Can’t believe he actually had to pay for his crimes. — Robin Pearl (@robinpearl) October 18, 2024

I just know Harvey’s wondering why he’s in prison while Trump is running for president — VeteranSocialDistancer🏝🛋📚she/her (@gailbud) October 18, 2024

Article originally appeared on 'Latin Times.'