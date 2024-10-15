Donald Trump is far from impressed by the newly released biopic about his life.

Just days after "The Apprentice" hit theaters, the former president launched into a scathing tirade about the new movie from director Ali Abbasi in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

"A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, 'The Apprentice' (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully 'bomb,'" Trump began his rant Monday.

The Republican presidential nominee went on to describe the film, where Trump is portrayed by Sebastian Stan, as a "cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job."

Trump suggested that the biopic was released just a month before the 2024 presidential election as part of efforts to "hurt" his candidacy and the Make America Great Again movement.

He also appeared to address a scene in the movie in which Trump throws his wife Ivana (played by Maria Bakalova) to the floor and sexually assaults her.

The real-life Ivana had accused the real estate mogul-turned-politician of alleged rape in a court deposition during their 1990 divorce. She later walked her allegation back in 2015 when Trump ran for president for the first time.

In his Truth Social post, Trump insisted that he and Ivana maintained a "great relationship" until her death at age 73 in 2022.

He then continued to take jabs at "The Apprentice" and its creators, including political journalist Gabriel Sherman, who wrote the film.

Trump called Sherman "a lowlife and talentless hack who "has long been widely discredited" and referred to the people behind the biopic as "human scum."

He concluded his tirade by once again accusing them of lying in order to "hurt" his political movement.

Hours after he made the post, the director of "The Apprentice" responded to Trump's scorching take on his new film via X, formerly Twitter.

Abbasi shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post and then offered to have a conversation with the former president about the biopic.

"Thanks for getting back to us, Donald Trump," the filmmaker tweeted. "I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day with a lot of press for 'The Apprentice,' but I might be able to give you a call tomorrow."

Thanks for getting back to us @realDonaldTrump. I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day w a lot of press for #TheApprentice but i might be able to give you a call tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TU1b3Qg2rL — Ali Abbasi (@_aliabbasi_) October 14, 2024

"The Apprentice," which also stars Jeremy Strong, follows Trump's rise from slumlord to a real estate mogul in New York City under the tutelage of lawyer Roy Cohn (Strong).

"The Apprentice" opened in theaters on Oct. 11.