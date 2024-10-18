Donald Trump revealed that his son, Barron Trump, whom he describes as "good-looking," has not been in a romantic relationship.

During an appearance on the 'PBD Podcast' with Patrick Bet-David, the 78-year-old mentioned, "I'm not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet."

The former president also praised his 18-year-old son, calling him "very smart," a "good student," and "a very nice guy." He noted that Barron is comfortable spending time alone but also gets along well with others.

Trump appeared on the podcast Thursday where he shared these personal details about his youngest child, whom he shares with his wife, Melania Trump.

Barron recently graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Florida and began his studies at New York University this fall. In September, he arrived for his first day of college accompanied by security.

Trump highlighted Barron's academic success, saying on the podcast, "He does very well" in school.

Barron's mother, Melania, shared last week on Fox News' 'The Five' that her son is "doing great" at NYU, where he is studying business. She added that he loves both his classes and professors and is enjoying being back in New York City.

Barron spent his early years in the Big Apple before moving to Washington, D.C., during his father's presidency. After Trump's term, the family relocated to Palm Beach, Florida.

In a separate interview with 'The Post' in August, the Republican presidential candidate expressed pride in his son's academic achievements, describing him as a "very good student" with a keen interest in politics.

Barron is currently attending NYU's Stern School of Business, though it remains unclear how he plans to use his degree.