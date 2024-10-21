A young Latina has been making waves on TikTok for taking her undocumented boyfriend across the U.S. southern border and back to Mexico for cheating on her. After telling the story, she has become a hero for people seeking revenge against unfaithful exes.

It all started when the woman checked her boyfriend's phone while transferring their latest vacation photos. What she found left her in shock: instead of happy memories, she stumbled upon Snapchat messages that made it crystal clear he was cheating on her.

According to her story, after briefly crying in the bathroom, she chose not to confront him or make a scene. According to her viral TikTok video, which has already garnered over a million likes, her plan was set in motion that night. She knew her boyfriend had off the next day, so she suggested they go on a trip. "How about we go to Six Flags?" she proposed. Her boyfriend agreed right away.

However, they did not go to Six Flags.

An Unprecedented Revenge Plot

According to her story, first, she convinced him to buy everything they'd need for the road trip. Then she suggested he use the bathroom beforehand to avoid unnecessary stops and got him to rest while she drove.

When they approached the final stretch already inside Mexican territory, a routine inspection woke up the unsuspecting passenger. But it was too late.

The revenge did not end there. She coolly told him: "You want to be a jerk? Then, be a jerk and start from scratch. Come back alone or have her bring you, but you're not using me anymore." She turned around, dropped him off, and handed him a 50-peso coin.

In her mind she had all the right to do what she did. "I brought him here, I return him," she explained.

TikTok loves her, but the law may not.

Of course, after her story went viral, there have been hundreds of follow-up videos of Latino men terrified after their girlfriend or wife mentions "Six Flags."

On the flip side, the legal implications began to surface, which could spell trouble for the woman.

According to TikToker and lawyer Carlos Eduardo Espina, the young woman could face several years in prison for what she did to her ex-boyfriend. She may have committed a crime and could be charged with kidnapping or even human trafficking. Naturally, Espina's video sparked backlash, with many accusing him of being sexist. He later had to release two more videos clarifying that he only provided legal information.