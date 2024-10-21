A story straight out of a rom-com has taken the internet by storm, featuring a young woman who hilariously sings about a breakup, though the reality behind the tune is anything but funny.

Over the weekend, the viral video made its rounds on social media, capturing the attention of millions. The creator behind the video, a TikToker named Spritely, used her musical talents to tell the tale of a recent breakup that left her financially drained and heartbroken.

Spritely, who has gained a following of over 90,000 on TikTok, shared the story of her and her boyfriend of three years, who decided to move from Los Angeles to Texas to be closer to his family.

According to Spritely, she agreed to the move, using up her savings to make the relocation happen. The video featured a series of photos that documented their life together, the journey to Texas, and even their new home, which Spritely says she furnished with her own money.

However, not long after settling into their new life, her boyfriend handed her a note stating they were "incompatible."

how i wouldve been waiting for that guy after moving to Texas and breaking up with me via scribble note pic.twitter.com/noSjIK5CQA — ghost weed crumb 👻🎃 (@_evanizer) October 21, 2024

The video has since garnered over a million views and sparked countless conversations across various social media platforms.

While many viewers praised Spritely for her humor and resilience, others have criticized her for missing what they consider obvious red flags in the relationship. In a series of follow-up videos, Spritely defended her feelings, much like the infamous Reesa Teesa incident of "Who TF Did I Marry" fame, stating that despite the emotional and financial toll, she still loves her ex.

Now living with her mother in Florida, Spritely continues to share her journey, leaving many intrigued by her ability to find humor in heartbreak.

I need to see inside the relationship at the center of the move to Texas breakup tiktok. I need to know what it was like in there — sara hinkley (@boneysoups) October 20, 2024

This is a strong case for women in their 20s to do whatever it takes to make friends with like 1-3 women in their late 30s because this move would've been killed in the idea phase in that group chat https://t.co/auAI8gWwrx — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) October 19, 2024