Tank and Victoria Monét's ex, John Gaines, set social media ablaze after a shirtless gym mirror video surfaced, showing off their sculpted physiques.

The two were seen flexing and showing off their muscular builds in what can only be described as a thirst trap.

The video, which has since gone viral, had fans in the comments buzzing with excitement over their physiques.

The "When We" R&B crooner and Gaines — both incredibly toned — posed confidently, flaunting their hard-earned gym results. 'The Neighborhood Talk' reposted the clip with the caption: "Ok then! 💪🏾 Tank been hitting the gym with Victoria Monét's ex John 👏🏽🔥 Neighbors, y'all letting these fine men into the Neighborhood? 👀😍"

"@therealtank hit me with that "watch out youngsta, let me show you how it's done". 😂😂😂," Gaines penned in the caption.

One user joked, "What gym yal go to?!👀😍," while another added, "Left Victoria and bagged Tank, he has taste I fear! 😍." Other commenters continued to praise both men for their appearances. Another social media user penned: "He has a beautiful body and he's a great dad. Tank's a great artist as well."

Some commenters speculated about the nature of their friendship, while others playfully commented on their attraction to the duo. "I ain't gone say tewMUCH, but if YK then YK. Put 2 and 2 together 😂," one viewer alleged, while another noted, "Now y'all knew what this post was gon do 😒."

Beyond the viral video, Gaines ex and mother of his child Hazel, Victoria Monét has also been making headlines.

Following her breakup with Gaines, which they announced in September in a joint statement on Instagram, was spotted getting cozy with British rapper Stormzy at London's Heathrow Airport. The two were seen embracing and sharing a kiss, sparking rumors of a budding romance. Both Monét, 35, and Stormzy have recently ended long-term relationships, with Stormzy splitting from TV host Maya Jama just a few months ago.

The "On My Mama" singer and Gaines, who share a three-year-old daughter, announced their separation last month after quietly ending their relationship 10 months ago.

Despite the split, they remain focused on co-parenting their daughter and have made it clear that there was no drama or infidelity involved in their breakup. Both have expressed their mutual respect and commitment to maintaining a loving family dynamic for Hazel.