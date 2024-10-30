Jennifer Aniston is proudly sharing who she voted for in the presidential election. In an Instagram post on Oct. 30, Aniston shared a selfie of her rocking her "I voted" sticker and said she cast a vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," she wrote. "Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."

"I know we don't agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren't you tired of this negativity towards each other?" she added. "The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other? Let's please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy - and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us 🙏🏼."

Aniston said she proudly cast her vote for Harris and Walz and encouraged others to vote.

"We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands!" she shared. "We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let's find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE. 💙🇺🇸."

Aniston previously criticized Senator J.D. Vance's viral comment during a 2021 appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight that the United States is run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made ... so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

"I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States," Aniston -- who has been open about struggling with fertility issues -- wrote in an Instagram Story. "All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."