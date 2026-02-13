Kylie Jenner is reportedly thinking about having a child with Timothée Chalamet as the couple seems to be getting more serious in their three year relationship.

Radar Online has learnt from sources that Jenner sees motherhood as a natural next step and is on a "mission" to get pregnant during one of the couple's romantic breaks.

The reality star and Chalamet, 30, were spotted in Cabo San Lucas celebrating his Oscar nomination for Marty Supreme.

Photographs from the vacation showed the pair holding hands by the pool and later getting on a yacht. According to insiders, the trip might have been a secret "babymoon" as well, reportedly giving Jenner a chance to concentrate on expanding her family.

According to a source close to the couple, Jenner and Chalamet have been living together in Los Angeles for about a year, however, they technically have separate homes Chalamet in New York City and Jenner in Los Angeles.

"They're effectively under the same roof at this point, and nothing about their future is off-limits," the source said.

"Conversations about children aren't hypothetical or vague – they're detailed, regular, and very much mutual."

The insider added that Chalamet has expressed that fatherhood is "part of his purpose," while Jenner is eager to revisit the newborn phase she adored with her two older children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

"She adored the newborn phase – the quiet moments, the routines, the feeling of nurturing someone so small – and she's starting to feel that absence," the source said.

Jenner's desire for another child appears to be influenced not just by romance, but by Chalamet's rapport with Stormi and Aire.

"Seeing how naturally he connects with them has completely reassured Kylie that he would be an amazing father," the insider explained.

Engagement Talks and Future Plans

The couple has sparked engagement speculation in recent weeks. Chalamet's recent Critics' Choice Awards speech, in which he told Jenner, "I love you," fueled rumors, and Jenner later appeared on social media wearing a sizable diamond ring on her little finger.

Sources told Us Weekly that the pair "are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year."

"Timothée already refers to Kylie as his life partner in private, and that language isn't casual – it reflects how seriously he views their future together," a source added.

"From the outside, it feels less like a question of if they'll marry and more like when."

The insider described the couple's domestic life as balanced: "Kylie will stay at his house when she doesn't have the kids or when she wants to be in the city, and he spends a lot of time at her house."

They also mentioned Chalamet's close bond with Jenner's family. "He always has a spot at the table for every holiday and is included in all of their plans," the source said. "They all really like him for her and think he has brought out a softer side to Kylie."

Sources say Jenner feels secure in her relationship, observing both Chalamet's care for her children and the stability the relationship provides. "It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works," a source told Us Weekly.