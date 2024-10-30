Arnold Schwarzenegger has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, announced his endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for the 2024 presidential election in November. The actor and ex-politician made the unexpected endorsement on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday, October 30.

While traditionally avoiding endorsements, Schwarzenegger, 77, explained his reasons for speaking out this time. "I don't really do endorsements. I'm not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don't trust most politicians," he began his lengthy post.

My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

Schwarzenegger emphasized the importance of moving the country forward while criticizing former President Donald Trump. "We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that," he stated. He also warned about the divisive impact of Trump's leadership, saying, "He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger."

Despite his endorsement, the former professional bodybuilder expressed dissatisfaction with both major political parties. "Let me be honest with you: I don't like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren't any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime," he shared. Reflecting his frustration with the current political climate, Schwarzenegger added, "It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn't addicted to this crap, you probably understand."

The 'Terminator' star also responded to a recent Trump rally incident, criticizing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for making disparaging comments about Puerto Rico. "Calling America a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican," he remarked.

Although Schwarzenegger rarely endorses candidates, he previously backed Ohio Governor John Kasich in 2020 for his "compassionate conservatism."

In 2023, he described himself as still aligned with the Republican Party, despite disagreements. "I don't look at them as kind of crazies like some people do," he commented, per the 'HuffPost.' "There is some people that are extreme. But there's no reason to villainize anybody."