Jaden Smith abruptly walked out of a red carpet interview this week after being asked about his past connection to Kanye West, leaving reporters and fans stunned.

The moment happened Wednesday night at the premiere of "Coulda Been Love 2" in Los Angeles.

During a brief exchange with a Complex reporter, Smith was asked about his work with sneaker designer Steven Smith, who previously collaborated with West on the Yeezy brand.

"I see you're working with Steven Smith, who designed with Ye. What are y'all cooking up?" the reporter asked.

According to DailyMail, instead of responding, the 27-year-old actor and rapper turned and walked away without a word. As he exited, the reporter looked at the camera and said, "I guess we'll never find out."

Smith's representatives have not responded to requests for comment, and he has not publicly explained why he chose to leave the interview.

Things get tense as #JadenSmith leaves interview when #Ye’s name is brought up 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/diVMIMK8c3 — thebishgossip (@thebishgossip) February 13, 2026

Jaden Smith Leaves Reporter Speechless

The reaction quickly spread online, with video of the exchange going viral. Some viewers criticized the star for what they called rude behavior, while others defended him, saying the event was meant to focus on his own work — not his past friendships.

Smith and West have a complicated history. The two were once close, with Smith attending West's 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian.

In 2019, Smith shared that he no longer felt like the "Little Homie" in music circles as he built his own career, PageSix reported.

"I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles," he said at the time. "But now that I'm on the charts next to them, I'm not really Little Homie anymore."

Their relationship appeared strained in 2022 when Smith walked out of West's Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris after "White Lives Matter" shirts were revealed on the runway.

He later tweeted, "I Had To Dip Lol" and added, "I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out ... Black Lives Matter."