Hollywood celebrities are rallying around James Van Der Beek's family after the actor's death, helping a GoFundMe campaign set up for his wife and six children soar to roughly $1.8 million as of writing.

The fundraiser, created by friends of his wife, Kimberly, was launched to cover the costs of Van Der Beek's cancer treatment and to help the family cope with ongoing living expenses after being left "out of funds" by his extended medical battle.

The campaign initially set a target of about $550,000, but organizers later raised the goal to $1.5 million as donations rapidly exceeded the original figure within hours of launch. The page notes that the family is trying to stay in their home and maintain stability for the children as they face an uncertain future, according to Perez Hilton.

Several high-profile Hollywood figures have donated or publicly promoted the campaign. Top donors include Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer and investor Guy Oseary, who each gave $10,000, while the Marla Maples Foundation contributed $5,000.

Actress Zoe Saldaña has committed a recurring monthly donation of $2,500, and Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough both donated and shared the link with his followers.

Director Steven Spielberg also contributed $25,000 to the GoFundMe, adding to the wave of industry support. Other entertainment figures, including Cameo co-founder Martin Blencowe, Lyn Lear, and Lydia Hearst, also pledged four- and five-figure sums.

Beyond financial help, stars have used social media to honor Van Der Beek and encourage further support for his family, Deadline reported.

Dawson's Creek costars Katie Holmes and Busy Philipps posted emotional tributes, describing the actor as "beloved" and "one in a billion" while directing fans to the GoFundMe page. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chad Michael Murray also shared messages mourning "a generational icon" and sending love to his wife and children.

The GoFundMe description calls Van Der Beek a devoted husband and father whose long fight with stage three colorectal cancer, diagnosed in 2023, placed a heavy financial strain on the family even before his death at 48.

Organizers say the money will go toward housing costs, bills, and educational expenses for the couple's six children as they adjust to life without him, as per Huffpost.