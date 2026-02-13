Blake Lively made headlines on Wednesday when she had her chauffeur bring a pricey mahjong set to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse while attending mediation in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The "Gossip Girl" star arrived at the courthouse around 8:30 a.m. for a day of mediation in her sexual harassment suit against Baldoni, her costar on the 2024 film "It Ends With Us."

By 11 a.m., Lively reportedly called for her diversion after waiting through lengthy court proceedings.

According to Page Six, her driver delivered a mahjong set from her favorite brand, Oh My Mahjong, which can sell for up to $500.

Lively, 38, has been open about her love for the game. In December, she told Vogue, "I have been teaching friends how to play [mahjong], though I need to say I'm not a certified teacher.

But I know enough to teach my friends how to play with me, and in the end, I always end up gifting them my own set because they are obsessed and want to practice."

The mediation on Wednesday comes after "unsuccessful" settlement talks, with both parties expected back in court on Thursday.

Blake Lively had her chauffeur bring her mahjong set to court https://t.co/XGnq8nJFBQ pic.twitter.com/L9PIaU7oxt — Page Six (@PageSix) February 12, 2026

Justin Baldoni Denies Blake Lively Harassment Claims

Baldoni, 42, has denied Lively's allegations of sexual harassment and claimed that her accusations stem from a misunderstanding.

His attorney, Bryan Freedman, told reporters outside the courthouse that no deal has been reached yet. "I do. We're looking forward to it," Freedman said when asked if the case will go to trial, Yahoo reported.

Lively has claimed that Baldoni improvised inappropriately on set, making her feel uncomfortable, and she has also accused him of attempting to use "social manipulation" to "destroy" her reputation.

Baldoni had previously filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist for extortion and defamation, though a judge later dismissed it.

Despite the legal tensions, Lively found a way to pass the time while waiting for the court proceedings to progress.

Her $500 mahjong set, delivered directly to her at the courthouse, reportedly kept her entertained as the mediation unfolded. Baldoni, meanwhile, went without any such board games.

The case between the two actors is scheduled to go to trial in May.