The FBI has released new information about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, while increasing the reward for tips to $100,000.

According to an FBI Phoenix post on X Thursday, the suspect is a male about 5'9" to 5'10" tall, with a normal build.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.



New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

On the day of the incident, the suspect was seen putting his hand over the front door camera, then turning around and looking for something to cover it with. During the investigation, detectives were informed that the camera had been unplugged at 1:47 a.m.

Using surveillance close up, the FBI released photos of that masked suspect that has a weapon holster on his pants and a hiking backpack on the shoulders.

Guthrie, 84, was last seen on Jan. 31. Her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, reportedly dropped Guthrie off at home after dinner.

Savannah Guthrie, the "Today" anchor, along with siblings Annie and Camron, have repeatedly urged the public to help locate their mother. Savannah shared surveillance footage of the masked suspect on Instagram, writing, "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that all collected evidence, including the troubled black glove, is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Besides that, officers said that the local police force will maintain a strong presence in the neighborhood as agents continue to follow up on leads.

FBI Recruits High-Profile Investigator

The FBI has brought in a specialist who previously worked on high-profile criminal cases, including the investigation of Bryan Kohberger, the former University of Idaho criminology student convicted of murdering four students in November 2022.

Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz noted on X Thursday, "BREAKING: We have a good clue about what just happened at Guthrie's home. FBI experts on video, imagery and physical science [were] seen carrying video forensics equipment into the tent. A prominent member of this team has worked other high-profile cases including the Bryan Kohberger investigation."

Kohberger is serving a life sentence without parole for the brutal murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Ruiz added that photos obtained by Fox News Digital show investigators carrying a diagram with human heights, likely to match conditions in the surveillance footage to the suspect's appearance.

Blood Evidence and Forensic Analysis

A white forensic tent was erected outside Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home on Feb. 1, the same location captured in the surveillance footage. Blood spatter was discovered at the front entrance shortly after her disappearance, according to reports from NBC and other outlets.

While the purpose of the tent has not been officially stated, such structures are typically used to shield evidence or remains from public view.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News' Sean Hannity Tuesday night that investigators have "made substantial progress in these last 36 to 48 hours" and are examining multiple persons of interest. Authorities have also asked neighbors for surveillance footage from Jan. 31, the day Guthrie was last seen, as well as footage from the prior month.