Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is speaking out about the ongoing tension between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, saying the situation is painful but understandable.

In a recent interview while promoting his upcoming series, Ramsay shared his view that Brooklyn's strong feelings for his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, may be shaping his decisions.

"It's hard, isn't it, when you're infatuated? Love is blind," he said, describing the family feud as a "difficult situation."

According to PageSix, Ramsay noted that Brooklyn is eager to build his own life. "He's desperate to stand on his own two feet. He's desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that," he explained.

Still, the chef urged the 26-year-old to keep his roots in mind, adding that remembering family is important as life moves forward.

The comments come after Brooklyn publicly distanced himself from his parents earlier this year, saying he did not want to reconcile with them.

He also unfollowed many relatives on social media, making the split even more visible to fans.

Gordon Ramsay Says Time Will Heal

Ramsay, who has known the Beckham family for years and attended Brooklyn's 2022 wedding, said he understands why emotions are running high.

He shared that Victoria is "upset, and with every right to be upset," while also emphasizing how much David cares for his eldest son. "I know 24/7 just how much David loves Brooklyn," he said.

Despite the tension, Ramsay made it clear he still has a good relationship with Brooklyn. The two have stayed in touch, and the chef spoke warmly about him, saying, "I love him. His heart is incredible."

Looking ahead, Ramsay believes time could help heal the divide. He praised David and Victoria's parenting and said he feels confident the bond between father and son will recover.

"Time's going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track," he said.

He also offered a gentle reminder to Brooklyn about family ties, encouraging him to reflect on what his parents have done for him, DailyMail reported.

Ramsay suggested that, with perspective, Brooklyn may come to better understand their role in his life.

Representatives for Brooklyn have not publicly responded to the latest remarks.