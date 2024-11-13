Sydney Sweeney is calling foul on the "fake" veneer of "women empowering other women" in Hollywood.

"This entire industry, all people say is 'Women empowering other women.' None of it's happening," Sweeney said in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Wednesday. "All of it is fake and a front for all the other s**t that they say behind everyone's back."

Sweeney, 27, said it's "very disheartening to see women tear other women down."

"Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they've done," she said.

The "Euphoria" star made her comments in response to a reference to Hollywood producer Carol Baum earlier this year publicly criticizing Sweeney's acting ability and physical appearance. At the time, a rep for the actress called the comments "sad" and "shameful."

"I mean, there's so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it," Sweeney told Vanity Fair. "I've read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it's a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top. There's one woman who can get the man. There's one woman who can be, I don't know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let's all lift each other up."

Sweeney told the magazine that she's "still trying to figure it out."

"I'm just trying my best over here," she said. "Why am I getting attacked?"

-- With reporting by TMX