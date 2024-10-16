Sydney Sweeney looks practically unrecognizable as the boxer Christy Martin in new behind-the-scene pics Sweeney shared from set.

Sweeney, the actress best known for her work in "Euphoria" and "White Lotus," posted two photos on Instagram Wednesday (Oct. 16) of her fully costumed and in character as Martin, the influential woman boxer who once held the WBC female super welterweight title and is in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. It was announced in May that Sweeney would be portraying Martin in an upcoming biopic about the boxer's life.

According to Sweeney's accompanying caption, however, she only shared the pics because some paparazzi camped out in bushes near the movie set had already snapped some shots of her decked out as Martin already.

Alongside the pair of photos on Wednesday, Sweeney says, "well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here's a little bts from my film im working on right now."

She explains, "over the past few months, i've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all."

Sweeney ends the post by promising that there's "more to come soon." Not surprising, since she's apparently been in deep preparation for the role.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old," Sweeney told Deadline Hollywood earlier this year. "I've been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy's story isn't a light one, it's physically and emotionally demanding, there's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

She added, "Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I'm passionate about the fighting world; Christy's story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn't allow it to defeat her."

Martin received renewed attention following Netflix's "Untold: Deal With the Devil," the 2021 documentary about Martin's uncommon and extraordinary life. She almost died in 2010 after her ex-husband, James Martin, stabbed her multiple times and shot her. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The as yet untitled biopic about her is being helmed by the Australian director David Michôd ("Animal Kingdom," "The King") from a script by Mirrah Foulkes ("Judy & Punch") with Michôd. It's being produced jointly by the production companies Anonymous Content, Yoki, Votiv, Fifty-Fifty Films and Black Bear.