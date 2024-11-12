After rumors circulated on social media that Euphoria's awaited third season had been scrapped, HBO is setting the record straight.

Variety reports that during an HBO/Max press event, CEO Casey Bloys assured the show is making its return. "We are shooting Euphoria," he said. As for when the series is expected to start filming again, Bloys shared, "I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed."

Bloys then confirmed that the rumor of the series being canceled started after "somebody said something online." He added, "We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead. All of the actors."

Some fans worried that with Zendaya lining up various projects—including an upcoming Christopher Nolan film in which she'll star alongside her longtime partner Tom Holland—and other Euphoria actors like Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi becoming movie stars, the cast wouldn't be able to return. Bloys noted this wouldn't be an issue.

"I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed," he said. "It's eight episodes."

Following its second season, which premiered in 2022, Euphoria has experienced some setbacks. Months after the season finale, Barbie Ferreira announced that she was not returning as Kat Hernandez. "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

The series also faced two tragic deaths. Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, died of an accidental drug overdose. Four months later, Euphoria producer Kevin Turen passed away.

Previously, Zendaya mentioned that the show would address the aging of its cast—most of whom are now in their late 20s—by incorporating a time jump in the upcoming season. "It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," she said while appearing on Entertainment Weekly's The Awards podcast in October.

"I don't actually know much about what is happening," she added. "I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening."

