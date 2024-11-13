Dick Van Dyke has enjoyed a long, full life. But he's glad it'll likely come to an end long before Donald Trump completes his second term as president.

Van Dyke, 98, was spotted while out and about with wife 52-year-old Arlene Silver in a video obtained by the Daily Mail. It was one of few outings the actor has taken since endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as president.

In the video, a paparazzo took the opportunity to ask Van Dyke's opinion on whether President Trump could actually "make America great again." The actor, who turns 99 in December, wasted no time offering his answer.

"Fortunately, I won't be around to experience the four years," he asserted, though he didn't offer an explanation as to why.

The cameraman also took the opportunity to ask Van Dyke if he believed the "future looked bright" for America with Trump at the helm.

"I hope you're right," Van Dyke replied as he moved on about his way and climbed into the his vehicle with his cane, Silver in the driver's seat.

This isn't the first time the 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' star has made similarly dark remarks. He's not given any indication that he's in poor health otherwise, though his public appearances have become increasingly rare over time.

In early September, Page Six obtained video of Van Dyke making his way to his car with paparazzi, who asked if he had plans for his 99th birthday.

"Just praying that I make it," the actor responded with a smile. "I'm pretty old."

He was previously spotted at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys in September to accept his Outstanding Variety Special award. Silver was in attendance as well.

Previously, he complained of a "pounding in his head" when he went to lay down, though he ultimately discovered the cause were his titanium dental implants.

He told CBS This Morning later that he "wants to make it to 100 years old", and so far it seems he's well on his way.