Former Bad Boy artist Moses "Shyne" Barrow broke his silence following Diddy's recent arrest on charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking.

Shyne, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in Belize's House of Representatives, shared his feelings about his former mentor's legal issues on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

"When I was just 18, eager to make my mother and Belize proud, all I wanted was to be recognized for my talent," Shyne said to 'Channel 5,' per 'The Hollywood Reporter.' "I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He contributed ... he pretty much sent me to prison. That is the context by which you must always describe that [relationship]. I forgave. I moved on. But let us not pretend as if I was in Miami for Thanksgiving and Christmas."

Shyne was referencing the 1999 nightclub shooting in New York City, where both he and Diddy were present, along with Diddy's then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Shyne was charged with assault following the incident and sentenced to 10 years in prison in June 2001. He was released in 2009 and deported to Belize.

He continued, "So, let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are. This is not someone who I vacationed with and who he and I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood."

"This is someone who destroyed my life and who I forgave and who I moved on and for the better interest of Belize, because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest, I would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and contribution to education to Belize," the 45-year-old added.

Shyne also expressed that while he's forgiven Diddy, 54, the memories of the 1999 shooting still cause pain whenever the case is brought up.

Meanwhile, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested earlier this week on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. A federal judge denied him bail again on Wednesday (Sept. 18), citing concerns that the "I'll Be Missing You" producer could flee or intimidate witnesses. His legal team had proposed a $50 million bond, but Diddy will remain in custody at a federal prison in Brooklyn as he awaits trial.