Moses "Shyne" Barrow has a new documentary on the way that he's promoting, and he is bringing up Diddy in the process.

The former Bad Boy rapper-turned-politician appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Nov. 13 to promote his The Honorable Shyne documentary that arrives on Hulu on Nov. 18. During his time there, he talked about his turbulent relationship with the embattled rapper.

Hall pressed Shyne about reuniting with Diddy to perform "Bad Boyz" with him at the 2022 BET Awards, which was a moment to honor hip-hop as well as Belize.

"I didn't want to do it, but he said, 'Listen, this is about Belize. Imagine this platform,'" he said.

Hall then referenced a time when Diddy called Shyne his "brother" after all they have been through.

"I wish I was his brother in 2000 when we were on trial," he quipped.

"I wish I was his brother for the last 26 years when my mom, who is here with me, never got any assistance. He never helped to dry her tears," Shyne added.

Shyne is referencing the 1999 New York City which saw him charged and Diddy walking away without any charges to his name. He was ultimately sentenced in 2001 on charges of first-degree assault, gun possession and reckless endangerment charges while Diddy was let off after previously being charged with gun possession and bribery.

"I keep having to put into context without spitting on someone's grave that this is the person that destroyed my life. You hear my mom, she'll probably start crying when she comes on this couch. People ask, 'Do you think that he did those things?' Well, I know what he did to my family so the potential is there," Shyne told Hall.

Shyne served eight years in prison before being released in 2009 and then he began his career in politics.

"I moved on and I healed. I didn't see him shooting, but I know that he made me take the fall. I know that he called witnesses to testify against me. We sat here and I said, 'Please, don't call that witness. That witness is going to destroy me and the witness is lying.' So I had to tell that truth," he concluded.

Diddy is currently behind bars on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. He is due in court in May of 2025.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'