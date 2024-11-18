Meghan Markle's 2017 interview discussing her relationship with Prince Harry and the royal household has gained renewed attention, amid news of her recent independent social gatherings.

After Vanity Fair's cover featuring her face and the headline "Meghan Markle, Wild About Harry," the Duchess of Sussex found herself in a bit of trouble with the Palace.

In a move that defied the typical expectations for Windsor girlfriends, Meghan shattered the tradition of silence by granting an interview with a publication.

Under the guidance her PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, the interview with Sam Kashner was strategically planned to delicately address certain topics. In preparation for the interview, the Duchess received guidance on how to avoid discussing topics like racial politics and her developing relationship with the prince.

However, Vanity Fair's September 2017 edition prominently highlighted Meghan's connection with the royal, overshadowing her accomplishments as an actor, activist, and philanthropist.

The surprising twist led Meghan to react "hysterically," describing the headline as racist because of its connection to a 1939 movie, "Babes in Arms," known for its use of blackface.

According to author Tom Bower on his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," "Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry,'" per the Daily Record.

"Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed. Why wasn't the focus on her philanthropy and activism?"

"Ken Sunshine feared that Meghan would fire his agency. Puzzled why Buckingham Palace was angry, he called the magazine's editor to deliver what he imagined to be the ultimate threat. 'You're going to have to deal with the Queen on this.'"

The Palace also expressed dissatisfaction over the article, with Meghan also reportedly displeased with the photos and perceived the narrative as overly focused on Prince Harry instead of herself.

"The furious monarch, he imagined, like Trump, would pick up the phone and berate the editor. The editor was bemused."

The Palace was abuzz following her interview, as commentators speculated that the former "Suits" star could "do things her own way" and "would not be constrained or restricted by protocol or precedent."

The resurfaced articles come after Meghan's appearance at a night out in Los Angeles with her friends, which sparked speculations of a potential rift between her and Prince Harry.

The couple's recent public appearances have only added fuel to these ongoing rumors of them growing apart.

Meghan showed her backing for her close friend, stylist Kadi Lee's, latest entrepreneurial endeavor. The occasion marked the grand opening of Highbrow Hippie Hair Wellness, a business venture that has received support from the Duchess.