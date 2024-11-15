With Donald Trump returning to the position of President of the United States chair, there's emerging concern that his presidency could well have repercussions for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Because of this, royal experts say they expect an "uncomfortable" climate for the couple in the U.S., which has led to some speculation about so-called "backup plans."

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror, 'Harry and Meghan have been relatively quiet about political comment, but that's probably because it's quite a toxic climate and they don't want to be part of it.

However, she added that both are probably unhappy with Trump being back in power because he has never been too complimentary about either of them.

Bond stated, "Living in a country where the President has made scathing remarks about them could create a challenging situation for the Sussexes."

Even with that being said, she explained that maybe the couple is established in a liberal bubble in California that could help them insulate from the broader political landscape.

And in a clue as to what their future plans may be, Bond revealed that Harry and Meghan have just purchased a holiday home in Portugal. This property could provide a fallback refuge if they are forced to leave the U.S. because things become untenable there.

"If things get tricky or uncomfortable, Europe may see more of Harry and Meghan," she said.

Although they look happy to be living life in California, this new option in Portugal proves that the Sussexes are weighing their options.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020, the pair have been focusing on their family and personal projects.