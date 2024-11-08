Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance in two months, causing concern about their "stiff" body language.

The Sussexes stood unified side-by-side in a video sent to a United Nations conference in Colombia in an effort to promote online safety for children. In the clip, published by 'The Independent' on Friday, November 8, the pair stood still while speaking directly to the camera.

"We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident," Harry, 40, began in the video. "While the necessity has always been apparent, it's now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action."

Markle chimed in, saying how they "recognize that today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives; at which, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."

"At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child's life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections," the mom of two added.

The video marks the duo's first public sighting since their widely-covered tour of Colombia in August. The 43-year-old and her husband has ventured on solo engagements over the past couple months.

The announcement, shared at the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, came days after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, besting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump has openly criticized the royal couple in months past. According to 'The Independent,' Trump previously addressed Harry's US visa application, and in February during a political conference, slammed the Biden administration for being "too gracious" to Harry after he moved to California in 2020 with Markle.

"I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the queen," Trump told 'Express,' per 'The Daily Beast.' "That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."