Nicole Kidman sees all the memes she's featured in online, and says people can meme her as much as they want because she'll "do anything for cinema."

In an interview with British GQ, she also addressed a 2001 meme that most fans wrongly believe shows her feeling happy and free after her split from ex-husband Tom Cruise.

"That's not true," the Oscar winner, 57, told the magazine about the feeling behind the famous photo.

"That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn't real life. I know that image," the Australian actress said, though she did not reveal the name of the movie.

She was also asked about a common reaction GIF that shows her clapping without letting her fingers touch during the 2017 Academy Awards.

"I've also seen the one where I'm clapping like that," she said, demonstrating clapping with only her palms. "'Cause I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewelry. Ha! There's always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?"

More recently, Kidman has been memed for her appearance in AMC movie theater commercials, which urged fans to return to the movies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yeah, yeah. 'Heartbreak feels good in a place like this.' But I'll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want," she said.

Kidman is currently promoting her upcoming film "Babygirl," in which she plays a corporate executive having an affair with a much younger intern. The movie hits theaters on Dec. 25.

-- With reporting by TMX